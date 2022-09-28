Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

