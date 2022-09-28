RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

RF Industries stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

