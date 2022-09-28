RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.