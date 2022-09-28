RH Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

NYSE RH opened at $248.05 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $700.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.42.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

