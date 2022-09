RH Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

NYSE RH opened at $248.05 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $700.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.42.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.