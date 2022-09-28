RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $33,722.55 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $248.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.42. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $700.63.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

