Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,580

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,378.57.

RIO opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

