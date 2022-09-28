Rise Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,833.06 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $105,833.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00041442 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006880 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,526,008 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.