Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

