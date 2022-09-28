Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $146,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rite Aid Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

