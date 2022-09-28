RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

