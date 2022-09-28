ROAD Reaches Market Cap of $54,557.42 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $54,557.42 and $22,231.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

