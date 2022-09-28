Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Tops $52,953.61

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $52,953.61 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00011372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet is an integrated set of open-source wallet for the Stellar network, allowing users around the world to interact with Stellar. RBT is a governance token for Rabet, minted on to enable community growth and participation Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

