Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.