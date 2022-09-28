Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
