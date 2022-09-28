Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

