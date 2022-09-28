Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
RMCF stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
