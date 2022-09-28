Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Reaches $0.0190

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Roseon Finance has a market cap of $1.78 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004688 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.47 or 0.01643279 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

ROSN is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

