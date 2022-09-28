Rotharium (RTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $136,369.00

Rotharium (RTH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003726 BTC on exchanges. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.66 million and $136,369.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain.”

