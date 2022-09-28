Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of RY opened at C$123.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Insiders sold 26,234 shares of company stock worth $3,269,541 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

