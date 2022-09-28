Rubic Hits One Day Volume of $244,406.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Rubic has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic (RBC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.