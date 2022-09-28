RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

RumbleON Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $2,287,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBL opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $289.10 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RumbleON



RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

