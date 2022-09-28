RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON
RumbleON Stock Performance
Shares of RMBL opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $289.10 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
Further Reading
