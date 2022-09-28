Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

