Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.