Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

RUTH stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

