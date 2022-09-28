Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ryerson by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $957.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 4.53%.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

