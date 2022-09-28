Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,594.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $724,310.17 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,459.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00273902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00142333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00757600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00586963 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,875,534 coins and its circulating supply is 40,758,221 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

