Saber Price Tops $0.0026 (SBR)

Saber (SBR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Saber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saber has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Saber has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saber alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Saber

Saber launched on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,270,868,676 coins. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saber’s official website is saber.so.

Saber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saber using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saber and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.