SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,224,053 coins and its circulating supply is 4,197,118 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

