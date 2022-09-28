SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $280.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 145.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $5,179.58 and approximately $280.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 182.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital’s launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

