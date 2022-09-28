SafeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00323679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00129384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00051135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

