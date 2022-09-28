SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

