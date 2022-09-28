Safemars (SAFEMARS) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Safemars has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Safemars has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safemars Coin Profile

Safemars’ launch date was March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safemars’ official website is www.safemarscrypto.com.

Safemars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

