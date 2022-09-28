Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.10 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 134.76 ($1.63), with a volume of 756201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.30 ($1.70).

Saga Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.43.

About Saga

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Further Reading

