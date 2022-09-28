Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of 275.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.