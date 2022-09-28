SALT Price Tops $0.0406 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.26 million and $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.