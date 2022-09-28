Sandra Bell Sells 1,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,051.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $10,620.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $10,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00.

Shares of TIPT opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently -25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tiptree by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tiptree by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

