Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SANG opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

