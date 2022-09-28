Sanshu Inu Reaches One Day Volume of $11,002.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Sanshu Inu has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

Sanshu Inu was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

