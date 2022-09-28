SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 29th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €82.40 ($84.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.29 ($83.97) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

