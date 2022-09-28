Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $274.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

