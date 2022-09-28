Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49. The company has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.