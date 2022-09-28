Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

