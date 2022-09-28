Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

