Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orange Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.