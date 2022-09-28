Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

