Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,447,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after acquiring an additional 331,804 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 643,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 188,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

