Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 26,207 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $12,508,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $8,491,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 589.2% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85,992 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DOG opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

