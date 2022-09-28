Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 309,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,415,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $165.06 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

