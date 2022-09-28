Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,256 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

