Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $412.30

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.30 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 420.60 ($5.08), with a volume of 68283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.65 ($5.02).

SDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,508.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,778.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 358.82%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

