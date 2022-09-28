ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.45 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003922 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,430,192 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

