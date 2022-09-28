Scry.info Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.18 million and $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars.

